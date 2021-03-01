Society Cu Chi Tunnels site seeks UNESCO’s recognition When people think of the most modern and crowded city in Vietnam, Ho Chi Minh City first comes to mind.

Society Youth Month 2021 launched in Thai Nguyen province The youth unions of the Central Agencies Bloc and the northern province of Thai Nguyen on February 28 co-organised a ceremony in the locality to kick off the Youth Month 2021, and launch a tree-planting festival.

Society Hanoi police investigate attacks on foreign women Police in Tay Ho district, Hanoi are conducting an investigation after they were informed that several foreign women were attacked by a group of youngsters while they were strolling around the West Lake, Hanoi Police said on February 28.

Society Young people set off for military service Ceremonies to see young people off for military service were held in 30 townships, communes, districts in Hanoi on February 27.