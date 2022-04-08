Hai Duong Gymnasium with a capacity of 2,500 people is the venue of table tennis event of the 31st SEA Games. (Photo: VNA)

Hai Duong (VNA) – The northern province of Hai Duong is giving the finishing touches to facilities serving the upcoming 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31).



According to Nguyen Truong Thang, Deputy Director of the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, up to 95 percent of the upgrade work to the Hai Duong Gymnasium - the venue of the table tennis event of the Games from May 13 to 20 - has been completed.



Some 70 volunteers have been recruited, tasked and trained for the job.



The province has developed a plan and directed relevant agencies to ensure security and order during the 31st SEA Games



It has allocated nearly 30 billion VND (1.3 million USD) for the repair and upgrade of urban works to promote its image to international friends, Thang said, adding that the preparation will be completed before the end of this month.

SEA Games 31, themed “For a Stronger South East Asia”, will be held in the capital city of Hanoi and 11 neighbouring provinces and cities from May 12 to 23. Featuring 40 sports with 526 events, it is expected to attract around 10,000 participants. The biennial event was initially slated for late 2021 but delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact./.