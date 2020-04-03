Hotline: (024) 39411349
Society

Hai Duong strictly implements Covid-19 prevention work

The northern province of Hai Duong has taken drastic measures to strictly follow the Prime Minister’s directive on social distancing in 15 days.
VNA

  • The Hai Duong police force cooperates with relevant agencies to set up check points along roads to the province, to districts and communes (Photo: VNA)

  • A Covid-19 checkpoint in Vinh Hoa commune, Ninh Giang district is set up to check people’s temperature and write down the names of those entering the district (Photo: VNA)

  • The implementation of checkpoints between villages and residential areas is to control suspected cases, serving quarantine and avoiding the spread in community (Photo: VNA)

