Business Vietnam-Laos trade records impressive growth in 2022 Two-way trade revenue between Vietnam and Laos in 2022 grew 24% from the previous year to reach some 1.7 billion USD, beyond expectations of their leaders at the 44th meeting of the Vietnam – Laos Inter-Governmental Committee on Bilateral Cooperation earlier last year.

Business Reference exchange rate up 5 VND at week’s beginning The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,611 VND/USD on February 6, up 5 VND from the last working day of previous week (February 3).

Business Vietnam leads Southeast Asia in wooden furniture exports to Australia Wooden furniture exports from Southeast Asian markets to Australia grew sharply in the past year, with Vietnam leading the way on 205.6 million USD, up 26.4% year-on-year.