Hai Duong to host first-ever carrot harvest festival
The northern province of Hai Duong will organise its first-ever carrot harvest festival in Duc Chinh commune of Cam Giang district on February 15, Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Tran Van Quan said.
Farmers in Hai Duong harvest carrots (Photo: VNA)
The event aims to promote the quality, brand and consumption of Hai Duong carrots at home and abroad.
Visitors will be able to take part in carrot harvest, visit carrot growing areas and processing establishment and attend a parade at Tam Phu temple in Duc Chinh commune, and more.
The festival is hoped to offer a chance for domestic and foreign businesses to meet and explore Hai Duong’s incentives in agriculture, therefore building a value chain for the province’s staple in a sustainable manner.
Carrots are primarily planted in the province’s Cam Giang and Nam Sach districts, as well as Chi Linh city.
According to the Hai Duong Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, the province is home to about 1,600 ha of carrot cultivation under VietGAP and GlobalGAP standards, yielding more than 80,000 tonnes annually.
About 80 percent of carrot output is processed for exports to the Republic of Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and European and Middle East countries./.