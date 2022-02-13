Business Vietnam’s aviation ready to fully recover international flights The Vietnamese aviation industry is currently ready in all aspects to operate the entire international flight network like before the COVID-19 outbreak, the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) has told Deputy Transport Minister Le Anh Tuan.

Business Ninh Thuan strives to become renewable energy hub The south central coastal province of Ninh Thuan has worked to turn itself among leading localities of Vietnam in renewable energy, with a total installed capacity of 3,475 MW as of late 2021.