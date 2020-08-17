A checkpoint at the gateway of Hai Duong province (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - The Ministry of Health has ordered the northern province of Hai Duong to adopt stringent measures to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the locality.



The Hai Duong Provincial People’s Committee has been asked to direct relevant agencies to observe guidelines from the Prime Minister and the National Steering Committee on COVID-19 Prevention and Control and promptly carry out preventive measures.



Agencies also need to speed up the tracing of people having close contact with COVID-19 patients and suspected cases and to enhance large-scale testing and health insurance payments for such tests.



Locals are asked to make health declarations and contact health establishments for testing if they develop symptoms.



Hai Duong province confirmed a new COVID-19 infection on the morning of August 17, bringing its tally to six.



Social distancing measures have been applied in its capital city of the same name./.