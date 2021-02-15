Health Japanese man becomes latest COVID-19 case in Vietnam Vietnam recorded one imported COVID-19 case on February 15 morning, raising the total count in the country to 2,229, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Health Hai Duong detects 440 COVID-19 cases in most of localities Ten out of 12 district-level localities in the northern province of Hai Duong have reported COVID-19 infection cases, with the tally reaching 440 as of 6:00 on February 14.

Health No new COVID-19 cases recorded on February 14 morning Vietnam has detected no new cases of COVID-19 in the past 12 hours to 6:00am on February 14, keeping the national count of local infections at 1,297, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Health Vietnam reports 53 COVID-19 cases on February 13 afternoon Vietnam recorded 49 new cases of COVID-19 in localities and four imported cases in the past 12 hours to 6pm February 13, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.