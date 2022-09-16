Puppeteers staged about 15 performances depicting activities in ancient Vietnam such as ploughing festivals and frog fishing.

Efforts have been made to preserve the unique traditional art, and performances have been included in festivals in and tours to Hai Duong.

Hai Duong is home to 3 wards specialising in water puppetry - Thanh Hải, Bùi Thượng and Hồng Phong - with nearly 100 puppeteers in total.

The province is a cradle of Vietnamese water puppetry and the art was listed as a national intangible cultural heritage in 2012.

The Con Son - Kiep Bac relic site is viewed as an important cultural and spiritual location in the mind of every Vietnamese.

It is closely associated with many well-known Vietnamese figures, such as national hero Tran Quoc Tuan and the world’s Great Man of Culture Nguyen Trai.

The relic site is aiming to become a World Heritage in the future./.

VNA