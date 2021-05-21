Hai Duong works hard to ensure safety of general elections amid COVID-19
Vice Secretary of the provincial Party Committee Trieu The Hung inspects election preparation in the locality (Photo: VNA)
Hai Duong (VNA) – The Standing Board of the Party Committee of Hai Duong province on May 20 asked for strengthening urgent measures to prevent and control the COVID-19 pandemic and ensure safety the upcoming elections of deputies to the 15th National Assembly (NA) and People's Councils at all levels for the 2021-2026 tenure.
Accordingly, the locality has focused on leading, directing and organising the implementation of COVID-19 prevention measures.
From 10:00 pm on May 20, local people were required to stay inside their homes unless leaving for essential purposes from 10 pm to 5 am of the next day.
Attention is also paid to communication activities related to the elections and COVID-19 prevention work, especially at polling stations.
Distancing regulations must be strictly followed with no more than 20 people gathering at polling stations at the same time, and voters must have body temperature checked and be provided with hand sanitizers.
Pandemic prevention and control systems in cities, districts and towns are required to be placed at the highest level of readiness, while those violating COVID-19 prevention regulations must be punished strictly.
To contain the spread of COVID-19 infection from outside into the province, control will be tightened at provincial-level checkpoints. Meanwhile, special working groups for COVID-19 prevention and control are tasked with strengthening measures at industrial parks in Kim Thanh district and Hai Duong city.
The provincial Department of Health was demanded to quickly increase testing capacity to 10,000 samples per day, while the Hai Duong General Hospital was required to prepare human resources for operating a COVID-19 treatment hospital in Chi Linh city.
According to the provincial Centre for Disease Control, Hai Duong recorded 22 COVID-19 infections as of May 20. Those being quarantined totalled 11,156./.