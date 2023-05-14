Renowned for lychee, Thanh Ha district, Hai Duong province is currently home to 3,265ha under the fruit, including 1,700ha of early-ripening one. About 400ha has met VietGAP standards and 50ha GlobaGAP.

China remains a large market of Vietnamese lychee. This year, lychee export to China will face many challenges as this neighbouring market has high and strict requirements for agricultural imports, so localities are working harder on production organisation and quality management.

Thanh Ha district houses 45 lychee farming zones provided with 168 PUCs. It is fine-tuning regulations to maintain the 11 granted PHCs and have an additional three.

Some lychee production and exporting companies estimated that 85% of the workload has been completed to be ready for a successful crop./.

VNA