Hai Duong's dragon fruits (Photo: VNA)

Hai Duong (VNA) – Some 30 ha of dragon fruits in northern Hai Duong province have officially been granted with cultivation zone codes for export to the US, Australia and China.

According to the provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Development’s Authority of Crop Production and Plant Protection, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development’s Plant Protection Department agreed to issue three cultivation zone codes to 30ha of Dai Uyen dragon fruits in Bach Dang commune in Kinh Mon township for export to the US, Australia and China after they were tested free from pesticide residue.

The Plant Protection Department will send notifications to the authority after the General Administration of Customs of China and the US Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service approved cultivation zone codes.



Hai Duong’s dragon fruits are harvested from July to November. Chi Linh city is home to about 170 ha of dragon fruits, mostly in Hoang Hoa Tham and Bac An communes, Hoang Tien ward.

Hai Duong is now home to around 200 ha of dragon fruits, which are mostly grown in Kinh Mon township and Chi Linh city. They are predominantly consumed in Hanoi, Hai Phong and Quang Ninh./.