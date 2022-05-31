The lychees were grown under GlobalGAP standards and shipped by the FUSA Organic Agriculture Joint Stock Company, which worked closely with local farmers and cooperatives to develop orchards that meet stringent food safety requirements and phytosanitary standards.



Along with growing areas, processing and packaging must also be in accordance with EU technical standards. The export of this batch of lychees is therefore a vivid illustration of quality and the capacity of exporters and trade promotion agencies.



Lychee orchards across Hai Duong province are expected to yield 60,000 tonnes from this crop, 10,000 of which will be exported to fastidious markets such as Japan and Europe.



According to a representative from FUSA, it has received a great deal of orders, but rising air transport cost will reduce its competitive edge. It is therefore testing new preservation technology that allows the fruit to stay fresh for more than 40 days. If this is successful, the company can ship large volumes abroad by sea./.

VNA