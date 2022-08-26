Business An Giang, Cambodian province seek closer ties in agriculture Governor of the Cambodian province of Champasak Vilayvong Bouddakham is on a visit to An Giang where he seeks to beef up partnership with the Mekong Delta province in multiple fields, particularly agriculture.

Environment High time for Vietnam to end wasteful use of energy: Experts The energy intensity of Vietnam is currently at a much higher level than the world average, and it is high time for the country to end the wasteful use of energy, according to experts.

Environment Energy efficiency awards launched for industry, construction projects An award programme was launched in Hanoi on August 26, seeking to honour energy efficient industrial enterprises, construction works, and products.

Business Seafood industry needs to adapt to market trends After being affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and fluctuations in inflation, the demand and trends of seafood consumption in many markets have changed, requiring Vietnamese seafood enterprises to adapt to those market trends, experts said. ​