Business Vietnam restores goods transactions at border gates with China Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has agreed to restore export and import activities at border gates with China but quarantine rules must be rigorously obeyed, according to an announcement of the Government Office.

Society Meeting discusses preparations for conference on sustainable ocean economy The Vietnam Administration of Seas and Islands (VASI) has been assigned to organise an international conference on sustainable ocean economy and climate change adaptation, slated for late March in the central city of Da Nang.

Business MoT asks for solutions to repay Cat Linh-Ha Dong railway debt The Ministry of Transport (MoT) has asked the Government for advice over a loan owed to China for the long-delayed and still not yet operational Cat Linh-Ha Dong urban railway project.

Business Vietnam-China auxiliary border gates reopened to facilitate trade Auxiliary border gates between the northern province of Lang Son and China’s Guangxi province will be reopened on February 10 to facilitate border trade between the two neighbours.