Culture - Sports Vietnam held to goalless draw with Palestine in friendly match Vietnam’s U20 team was held to a goalless draw in a friendly match against Palestine on September 3 at Viet Tri Stadium in the northern province of Phu Tho.

Culture - Sports Vietnam aim for another AFF Cup victory Coach Park Hang-seo wants to win the AFF Cup for the second time, although he might not have his best players at the December regional tournament.

Culture - Sports Practices of Then receive UNESCO certificate for Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity A ceremony was held in the northern province of Tuyen Quang on September 3 night to receive a UNESCO certificate accrediting Practices of Then by Tay, Nung and Thai ethnic minority groups in Vietnam as an intangible cultural heritage of humanity.