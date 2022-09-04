Hai Phong: Do Son buffalo fighting festival thrills spectators
At the event (Photo: VNA)Hai Phong (VNA) - The traditional Do Son buffalo fighting festival took place in the northern port city of Hai Phong’s Do Son district on September 4 after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Buffaloes No. 08 of Nguyen Duc Tien from Bang La ward and No. 02 of Pham Van Hieu from Hop Duc ward won the first and second prizes, respectively.
Two third prizes were presented to the No. 07 and 05 buffaloes of Hoang Van Gia and Nguyen Van Nam from Bang La and Van Huong wards.
At the festival (Photo: VNA)The unique and traditional festival is an indispensable part of the locals' spiritual life. It is not only associated with Water Goddess worshiping and sacrificing customs, but also illustrates the planning and training capacity of buffalo owners.
The festival was recognised as a national cultural intangible heritage in 2012./.