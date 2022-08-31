Hai Phong exhibition highlights national development achievements
At the opening ceremony (Photo: VNA)Hai Phong (VNA) - An exhibition spotlighting development achievements of the country and Hai Phong in particular, opened in the northern port city on August 30.
On display are over 200 photos and documents, highlighting important historical events and great achievements of the country during the last 77 years. Hai Phong’s breakthrough developments and integration efforts in recent years are also introduced at the week-long event.
In her opening speech, Director of the municipal Department of Culture and Sports Tran Thi Hoang Mai underlined efforts of the municipal Party Committee and people in speeding up integration and development.
Hai Phong has always been among the top destinations for foreign direct investment (FDI), she said, noting that the city has a synchronous transport infrastructure system, including highways, deep-water ports, and an international airport.
The locality has worked hard in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, and also paid attention to improving its position in the northern key economic region.
Hai Phong aims to become a green, civilized, modern city in the future, she said./.