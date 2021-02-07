Business Vietnam, Japan banks provide joint financial services The Saigon Commercial Joint Stock Bank (SCB) has recently entered into a strategic cooperation deal with Kiraboshi Business Consulting Vietnam, the representative of Kiraboshi Bank of Japan.

Business Flower growers look to online sales amid COVID-19 resurgence Flower farm owners and merchants are selling their products online ahead of the Tet (Lunar New Year) holiday as flower demand has fallen because of the recent COVID-19 outbreak.

Business Tax revenue from Google, Youtube, Facebook reaches 49.5 million USD in 2020 Tax revenues from online advertising business models of foreign organisations that do not have legal entities in Vietnam like Google, YouTube or Facebook hit 1.14 trillion VND (49.5 million USD) last year, reported the General Department of Taxation.

Business Canada may impose anti-dumping duties on Vietnam’s concrete reinforcing bars Canada may impose anti-dumping duties on certain concrete reinforcing bar imports from Vietnam and other six countries following a preliminary determination recently released by the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA).