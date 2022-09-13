Hai Phong hosts technology networking event for Vietnamese, Japanese firms
More than 60 Japanese and Vietnamese enterprises based in the northern port city of Hai Phong and neighbouring localities attended a technology networking event hosted by Hai Phong’s Department of Science and Technology on September 13.
In opening the event, Deputy Director of the municipal Department of Science and Technology Pham Thi Sen Quynh emphasised the urgency of renovating technology and joining in digital transformation for Vietnamese enterprises in order to enhance their competitiveness, production efficiency and join global supply chains.
The department has been organising technology networking events to help local enterprises access modern technology of other countries and territories, particularly Japan, she said.
At the event, experts from the Japan External Trade Organisation (JETRO) in Ho Chi Minh City shared ways to enhance linkages between Japanese and Vietnamese enterprises.
Nguyen Huu Mien, Chairman and Director of Ha Long Export Seafood Processing JSC, said the event was very useful for his company in accessing supplying firms and he regularly attends the technology networking activities./.