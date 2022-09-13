Business Imprints on national power generation map After nearly seven years of construction with unprecedented difficulties, the Song Hau 1 thermal power plant has been put into commercial operation, contributing to ensuring national energy security and economic development in the Mekong Delta.

Business Vinaconex- Kyeryong consortium to build clean industrial park in Hung Yen A consortium of Vinaconex and the Republic of Korea’s Kyeryong has just won a bidding package worth over 1 trillion VND (over 42.4 million USD) to build infrastructure for a clean industrial park in the northern province of Hung Yen.

Business ABBANK wins ADB’s ‘Trade Deal of the Year’ Award An Binh Commercial Joint Stock Bank won for ‘Trade Deal of the Year’ given to banks for outstanding achievements in trade finance at the Asian Development Bank Trade and Supply Chain Finance Programme Awards held in Singapore last week.

Business FDI disbursement in eight months posts record high Foreign-invested enterprises in Vietnam are recovering well and focusing on production and business expansion, with disbursement reaching a record high in the first eight months of 2022, according to director of the Ministry of Planning and Investment’s Foreign Investment Agency (FIA) Do Nhat Hoang.