Business PetroVietnam optimises market fluctuations to keep oil production in the black In the second half of 2022, the Vietnam Oil and Gas Group (PetroVietnam) will continue to keep a close watch on market developments. The goal is to monitor world crude oil prices and market fluctuations to optimize reserves and operate oil production efficiently to stay in the black.

Business Vietnam looks to draw reputable US investors: Ambassador Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN, has suggested Nasdaq Inc of the US introduce reputable and experienced US investors to invest in Vietnam in IT, renewable energy, agriculture, health care, education, finance, and real estate in the coming time.

Business Vietnam, Denmark seek ways to intensify economic, trade ties A delegation of major Danish companies will accompany Crown Prince Frederik in his upcoming visit to Vietnam to seek business and investment opportunities with Vietnamese agencies and partners, Deputy Director General of the Confederation of Danish Industry (DI) Thomas Bustrup has said.

Business MoF transfers 35 unusual stock mark cases to investigation unit Minister of Finance Ho Duc Phoc has responded in writing to a NA delegate of Lam Dong province on issues related to the management of capital, stock and bond markets.