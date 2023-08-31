An aerial view of Hai Phong city (Photo: VNA)

Hai Phong (VNA) – Eager to join hands to develop a digital nation with cutting-edge technology, the northern port city of Hai Phong has been proactively carrying out strong and comprehensive digital transformation through developing digital platforms and infrastructure, digital government, digital economy and digital society.

The municipal Party Committee has issued Resolution 03-NQ/TU on the city’s digital transformation to 2025 with a vision to 2030, which defines that digital transformation is the “driving force” for socio-economic development.

The resolution sets the goal of creating new growth values across three economic pillars, namely high-tech industry, seaport-logistics and tourism and trade, from the digital economy; forming and developing a safe and convenient digital environment that fully supports production, business and community activities; creating an innovative start-up environment, taking a proactively approach and utilising opportunities of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, thus creating a solid foundation for Hai Phong to become a modern, developed industrial, civilised, sustainable city in Southeast Asia region by 2030.

According to Chairman of Hai Phong People’s Committee Nguyen Van Tung, all Party and State offices have been connected to the internet, all civil servants are provided with computers to do their duty, and the connection of specialised data transmission channels to 251/253 departments, agencies, districts, communes, wards and towns in the city has been completed (99.2%).

The video conferencing system has been connected to all communes, wards and towns in the city. In the first half year of 2023, the system has served 128 online meetings.

Also in same period, the city completed and put into operation 41 new Base Transceiver Stations (BTSs) with 4G technology, bringing the total number of BTS stations across the city to 2,362. Meanwhile, 4G mobile broadband infrastructure has covered all districts and communes, basically meeting the city's digital transformation needs as well as the high-speed data access needs of organisations and individuals in the area.

Departments, branches, district-level People's Committees and related agencies and units have installed and used I-Speed Internet service quality testing application in order to increase the number of samples for better evaluating real-time quality of telecommunications transmission lines and services in the districts.



In the same period, the total number of users of the I-Speed application reached 32,719 and the number of measured samples reached 58,743.



To soon begin the development of 5G mobile network infrastructure, the city People's Committee has sent a document to the Ministry of Information and Communications on piloting the use of 5G and IOT technology and services to serve seaports and logistics activities in the city.



Hai Phong has organised working sessions between port operating businesses and telecommunications corporations to accelerate the deployment of 5G infrastructure and technology applications in seaports.



Over the past years, Hai Phong has paid attention to implementing policies to attract investment into developing high-tech industry in local industrial parks and economic zones. The city's information technology and electronics industry has attracted many large businesses such as LG Electronics Group, Fuji Xerox, Haengsung Electronics, VinGroup.



At present, the city is home of more than 900 information technology businesses, of which 151 produce hardware and electronic products; 152 make software products; 10 enterprises produce digital content products; 135 enterprises provide information technology services (except for trading and distribution); and 458 enterprises engage in the trading and distribution of information technology products and services.



Hai Phong has also directed localities and functional sectors to assist local farmer households to put their products on e-commerce platforms and promote the development of agricultural and rural digital economy. As a result, 179 OCOP (One Commune One Product) products have been introduced and sold on websites and e-commerce platforms such as Voso, Postmart, Shopee and Lazada, among others./.

VNA