Society Ba Ria-Vung Tau province ready to support foreign car carrier on fire The Maritime Administration of Vung Tau in the southern coastal province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau said on February 5 night that it has been actively coordinating with competent agencies in implementing measures to support a Panama-flagged car carrier which caught fire off the Vung Tau coast.

Society Vietnam calls for ASEAN cooperation to spur tourism development Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Doan Van Viet has called on other ASEAN member countries to support and cooperate with each other in tourism development.