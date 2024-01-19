DEEP C Hai Phong Industrial Zone I in Dinh Vu-Cat Hai Economic Zone, Hai Phong city. (Photo: tapchicongthuong.vn)

Hai Phong (VNA) – Industrial parks and economic zones in the northern port city of Hai Phong strive to attract 2-2.5 billion USD in foreign direct investment (FDI) in 2024, according to the city’s Economic Zone Management Board.



Head of the board Le Trung Kien said that the city prioritises big investors with high capacity, high and environmentally friendly technologies, commitments to transferring technology, and skillful workers.



It seeks investment in areas belonging to the city’s three economic pillars, namely seaport and logistics, hi-tech industry, and processing - manufacturing.

According to him, in the first half of January 2024, the city attracted 150 million USD in FDI.



In 2023, total investment in the city’s industrial parks and economic zones reached 4.5 billion USD, including 3.5 billion USD in FDI from 62 new projects and other 37 projects with increased registered capital.



Meanwhile, domestic direct investment (DDI) reached over 1 billion USD from 15 new projects, and other 15 projects with adjusted capital.



So far, the city has attracted 520 FDI projects with a total investment capital of over 26.5 billion USD and 217 DDI projects with a total capital of over 14.2 billion USD.



About 200,000 workers are working in industrial parks and economic zones across the city with an average income of 11.5 million VND (470 USD) per person per month./.