Hai Phong moves to boost tourism development
The tourism sector of the northern port city of Hai Phong will focus on developing sports and yacht tourism towards attracting more holiday-makers with high spending power, according to the municipal Department of Tourism.
The department said it will continue to coordinate with relevant agencies to better the quality of food tour products in connection with sustainably developing city tours, aiming to fully tap the city’s culture, cuisine and architectural values.
According to Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Van Tung, the locality will further invest in developing tourism infrastructure, especially international tourism projects, while strengthening tourism promotion activities in the Republic of Korea (RoK) and effectively exploiting the air route from Hai Phong to Busan of the RoK.
With 367 islands, many beautiful beaches, and a diverse and rich ecosystem, Cat Ba archipelago in Cat Hai district, is an attractive destination to both domestic and foreign tourists all year round. Cat Ba welcomed 10,900 tourists during the Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday (January 20 – 26), up 72.9% year-on-year.
Meanwhile, Do Son district attracted 320,000 visitors during the holiday.
Hai Phong aims to serve 7.5 million visitors in 2023, including 3 million to Cat Ba and 2.5 million to Do Son./.