Health Vietnam confirms 18th COVID-19 infection case The Ministry of Health on March 7 afternoon confirmed the 18th COVID-19 infection case in Vietnam, who is a patient returning from the epidemic-hit Republic of Korea (RoK).

Health No need to worry but take precautions against COVID-19: official The people should not worry or panic but seriously take precautions issued by the Ministry of Health and authorities to join hands fighting the epidemic of the acute respiratory disease caused by SARS-Cov-2 (COVID-19), Deputy Minister Nguyen Thanh Long stressed at a working session on March 7.

Health Hanoi’s streets sterilised after new COVID-19 case reported Soldiers of the Chemistry Army and Military Medicine Department under the Ministry of National Defence on March 7 morning sprayed disinfectant to sterilise Tran Vu and Truc Bach streets and surrounding areas in Hanoi’s Ba Dinh district after a COVID-19 case was confirmed a day earlier.

Health COVID-19: Compulsory e-health declaration for all passengers entering Vietnam Deputy Prime Minister and head of the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control Vu Duc Dam on March 6 ordered compulsory electronic health declarations for all passengers entering Vietnam starting from 6:00 am on March 7.