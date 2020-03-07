Hai Phong mulls quarantining high-risk localities
Leading officials of the northern port city of Hai Phong on March 7 agreed to consider quarantining the whole Phu Luu village in Thuy Nguyen district’s Phu Ninh commune and Tan Lap residential area in Duong Kinh district’s Tan Thanh ward, as they are localities with high risks of the epidemic of the acute respiratory disease caused by SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19).
Officials of Hai Phong city attend a urgent working session (Photo: VNA)
At an urgent working session with the participation of the municipal Party Committee secretary Le Van Thanh and People’s Committee chairman Nguyen Van Tung following the detection of the 17th infection case, whose father is a Hai Phong resident that had contact with the patient, they also reached a consensus of the concentrated quarantine of those who had contacts with the patient and her father.
Among those who were on the same flight back to Vietnam together with the patient were about 20 people living in the city and a man of the British nationality named DAND Alexander.
Officials also agreed with a proposal by the municipal Department of Education and Training on allowing pupils to stay away from schools through March 15.
They instructed lower-level authorities to take measures to stabilise the prices and ensure the sufficient supply of daily necessities./.
