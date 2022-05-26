An overview of the conference. (Photo: VNA)

Hai Phong (VNA) – A conference was held in the northern port city of Hai Phong on May 25 to promote French investment in the locality.



The event, organised by Hai Phong Economic Zone Authority (HEZA) in collaboration with the French Embassy in Vietnam and the French Chamber of Commerce and Industry, drew the participation of nearly 50 French investors and enterprises.



According to Le Trung Kien, head of HEZA, French investment in Hai Phong city remains modest, adding that it is not on par with the economic cooperation potential between the two sides.

Kien said the city expects to attract investment from the European Union’s enterprises in the fields of electronics manufacturing, high technology, automobile industry, agriculture, renewable energy, education and training, among others.

Nicolas Warnery, French ambassador expressed his wish for a stronger partnership between the city and French businesses.

By the end of April, the city had been home to 64 foreign direct investment businesses from EU member countries with a total capital of 932.1 million USD. Their revenue neared 50 million USD and they contributed 190 billion VND (8.1 million USD) to the state budget./.