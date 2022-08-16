Business Wind power contributes to Quang Tri’s industrial production With the launch of 17 wind power plants in late 2021, power production in the central province of Quang Tri has soared by nearly 95 percent since early this year, driving local industrial production growth by over 10 percent annually.

Business Vietnam Airlines launches online check-in at Phu Bai airport National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines has announced that from August 16, it will launch online check-in service for passengers departing from Phu Bai airport in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue to improve their experience and convenience.

Travel Over 260 stalls register for HCM City int’l tourism expo Domestic and foreign firms have so far registered more than 260 stalls at the upcoming 16th International Travel Expo Ho Chi Minh City (ITE HCMC 2022), the municipal Department of Tourism said at a press conference on August 16.

Business Seminar seeks to enhance textile firms’ effectiveness Solutions to improve the management efficiency of textile enterprises in the new context were the focus of a seminar held in Hanoi on August 16.