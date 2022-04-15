At the event. (Photo: VNA)

Hai Phong (VNA) – An investment promotion conference with businesses of the Republic of Korea (RoK) was held in the northern port city of Hai Phong on April 15.



The hybrid event, held by the Management Board of Hai Phong Economic Zone and Foreign Investment Agency under the Ministry of Planning and Investment, drew 150 Korean investors and enterprises.



This is part of the activities to celebrate the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Vietnam and the RoK (December 22, 1992 - December 22, 2022).



Min Moon Ki, Commercial Attaché of the RoK Embassy in Vietnam, said the successful investment of RoK businesses in Hai Phong reflects the outcomes of the Vietnam-Korea relationship. This is a solid foundation to promote the bilateral cooperation in the coming time, he added.



Le Trung Kien, head of the Hai Phong Economic Zone Authority (HEZA), said Hai Phong welcomes Korean investors to invest in the fields of electronics, high technology, supporting industry, and renewable energy that Korean businesses boast strengths.



The city has 12 industrial parks, of which eight are located in the Dinh Vu - Cat Hai economic zone, Kien said. In the period 2021-2025, it plans to build 15 new industrial zones with a total area of over 6,200 hectares.



As of March 31, Hai Phong economic and industrial parks had attracted 102 projects invested by businesses from the RoK with a total investment of 8.5 billion USD, accounting for 36.6 percent of the total foreign investment capital of the city.



Park Jae Hong, Deputy General Director of LG Display Vietnam Hai Phong Co. Ltd said Hai Phong is a locality with many advantages on investment attraction, especially administrative reform, adding that the HEZA always stands side by side with investors and supports them during the implementation of the project.



On the occasion, the HEZA granted an invesment certificate to Halla Electronics Vina Co. Ltd which will pour 30 million USD in additional investment capital into a project at Trang Due Industrial Park in An Duong district./.