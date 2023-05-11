Business Hyundai's April automobile sales drop over 20% Thanh Cong Group on May 11 announced its sales results for April with over 4,590 Hyundai automobiles sold last month, down 20.45% over March.

Business HCM City Economic Forum to take place in September The Ho Chi Minh City Economic Forum (HEF) 2023 will be held from September 13-17 under the theme “Green growth - the journey to zero emissions,” the municipal People’s Committee announced at a press conference on May 11.

Business Banking sector’s digital transformation day to take place next week The digital transformation day of the banking sector will be held on May 18, the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) announced at a press conference in Hanoi on May 11.

Business Petrol prices further decrease Petrol prices continued to be revised down from 3pm on May 11, following the latest adjustment of the Ministry of Industry and Trade, and the Ministry of Finance.