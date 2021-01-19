Accordingly, the municipal authorities will focus on luring FDI to industrial and service projects using modern and environmentally friendly technologies.

To that end, attention will be paid to promoting management and technical infrastructure development of industrial parks and clusters in the next five years.

Adjustments will be made to the master plan for the construction of the Dinh Vu-Cat Hai Economic Zone, while more IPs will be established in accordance with the city’s action plan to attract investment to the three economic pillars of hi-tech industry, seaport-logistics, and tourism-commerce.

By December 31, 2020, these zones lured 400 FDI projects totaling nearly 16.25 billion USD./.

VNA