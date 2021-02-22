Society Hanoi: lockdown measures lifted in 14 areas Lockdown and social distancing measures were lifted in 14 out of 18 areas in Hanoi, Director of the municipal Department of Health Nguyen Khac Hien reported on February 22.

Society Social distancing lifted in more areas of Hai Duong province Chairman of the People’s Committee of Hai Duong province Nguyen Duong Thai, who is also head of the provincial Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control, signed a decision on February 22 lifting social distancing measures for 185 people in Vinh Hoa commune, Ninh Giang district, where no F0 cases have been reported for the last 21 days.

Society High-quality workforce crucial for Mekong Delta A high-quality workforce is considered an important factor for the Mekong Delta to make breakthroughs in the future, according to the annual Mekong Delta Economic Report 2020.