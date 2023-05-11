Culture - Sports SEA Games 32: Vietnam top medal tally on May 10 Vietnamese athletes brought home an additional 11 gold medals on May 10 - the fifth day of competition at the ongoing 32nd SEA Games in Cambodia, thereby topping the medal tally.

Culture - Sports Vietnamese swimmer breaks SEA Games record in men’s 200m breaststroke Swimmer Pham Thanh Bao once again excelled when winning the gold medal in the men's 200m breaststroke on May 10 at the ongoing SEA Games 32 in Cambodia.

Culture - Sports Vietnam win more golds in athletics, Kun Khmer, Pencak Silat The Vietnamese athletics team continued to win gold as Huynh Thi My Tien finished first in the women's 100m hurdles with a record of 13.50 seconds on May 10 at the ongoing 32nd SEA Games in Cambodia.