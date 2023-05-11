Hai Phong to hold street music festival on Saturdays this May
A street music festival will be held in the northern city of Hai Phong every Saturday this May.
The festival, organised by the city’s Cultural Centre under the direction of the municipal Department of Culture and Sports, is part of the activities marking the big anniversaries of Vietnam in the month, the 68th anniversary of the Hai Phong Liberation Day, and the Hai Phong Red Flamboyant Festival 2023.
It will feature a wide range of performances such as modern and folk singing, dancing, magic shows, traditional musical instruments, calligraphy, and making “to he” (toy figurines), among others.
The festival is expected to be an impressive and unique cultural event attracting more domestic and international visitors to the coastal city./.