Overview of Ha Long Bay (Photo: VNA)

Hai Phong (VNA) – The recognition of Ha Long Bay - Cat Ba Archipelago as a World Natural Heritage site by UNESCO in September has positively impacted the tourism industry in the northern port city of Hai Phong, home to the Cat Ba islands.

In the first nine months of this year, the revenue from accommodation and dining services in Hai Phong topped 17.2 trillion VND (716 million USD), showing a 13.77% increase. The tourism receipts amounted to 217.7 billion VND, up 50.93% annually.

The Cat Hai district People’s Committee reported that as of late September, Cat Ba welcomed over 2.4 million visitors, achieving 80% of the annual plan, equivalent to the total number in 2022. The total revenue from tourism services rose by 26% annually to over 2.4 trillion VND, or 90% of the yearly target.

To achieve such positive results, Hai Phong has rolled out many new tourism products, focusing on building a safe, green and eco-friendly destination. Particularly, culinary tourism experiences have become a highlight of the city. The city has also pushed ahead with the rural tourism development programme in line with the 2021-2025 new rural development strategy.

The city also pays attention to high-class tourism, planning some large-scale entertainment and resort projects. Accordingly, Do Son district is designated to become an international tourism hub with a focus on sports, recreational activities, and beach festivals.

Most recently on October 9, the municipal Tourism Department collaborated with the Departments of Culture, Sports and Tourism of Gia Lai, Dak Lak and Kon Tum provinces to hold a tourism promotion conference themed "One journey, many destinations". This event aimed to popularise tourism of the three Central Highlands provinces to the people of Hai Phong. At the same time, it also introduced Hai Phong's tourism to travel companies in the region.

Earlier on September 24, Hai Phong and Lao Cai, Hanoi, Hai Duong, and Quang Ninh signed an agreement on cooperating to stimulate tourism demand and link their value chains based on the potential and competitive advantages of each locality./.

