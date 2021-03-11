Health Vietnam makes inroads into COVID-19 vaccination coverage Negotiations between the Ministry of Health and vaccine manufacturers such as Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson and Gamaleya are underway to ensure COVID-19 vaccination coverage as soon as possible.

Health Vietnam completes first shots of Nano Covax in 2nd-stage human trials The Hanoi-based Vietnam Military Medical University and the Pasteur Institute in Ho Chi Minh City have completed the administration of the first doses of Nano Covax in the second-stage human trials of this homegrown COVID-19 candidate vaccine.

Health No COVID-19 infections documented on March 11 morning Vietnam logged no COVID-19 cases in the past 12 hours to 6:00 am on March 11, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Health HCM City’s Hospital for Tropical Diseases receives aid to serve COVID-19 treatment Tuoi Tre (Youth) Newspaper in conjunction with the Ho Chi Minh City Young Entrepreneurs Association on March 10 presented medical equipment worth 6.5 billion VND (282,600 USD) to the HCM City Hospital for Tropical Diseases to serve its treatment for COVID-19 patients.