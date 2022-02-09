Hai Phong urged to take strong actions to achieve set targets
Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Vuong Dinh Hue had a working session with the Standing Board of the Hai Phong Party Committee while visiting this northern port city on February 9.
NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue (standing) speaks at the meeting with the Standing Board of the Hai Phong Party Committee on February 9 (Photo: VNA)
Speaking highly of local achievements in the recent past, the top legislator noted in 2021, despite the COVID-19 pandemic’s impacts, Hai Phong remained a bright spot with considerable contributions to Vietnam’s attainments.
The gross regional domestic product (GRDP) grew by some 12.38 percent - almost 5 times higher than the national average, budget collection rose 24 percent, while the attracted foreign direct investment surged 91.44 percent year on year to 3.13 billion USD. Besides, the city has performed well in the COVID-19 combat and vaccination, he said.
Hue agreed with the key plans and tasks identified to realise targets for this year, asking Hai Phong to immediately get down to business as the Lunar New Year holiday was over.
It needs to press on with removing obstacles facing enterprises and people, swiftly carry out anti-pandemic tasks, drastically implement the socio-economic recovery and development programme issued by the Government in late January, and closely follow the NA’s Resolution No. 43/2022/QH15 on fiscal and monetary policies supporting this programme.
Local authorities should also make thorough preparations to ensure safety for students’ return to school, continue working to enhance defence and security, step up the Party building and rectification, boost the corruption crackdown, and ramp up administrative reform to create the best possible conditions for people and enterprises, according to the NA leader./.