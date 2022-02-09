Politics Seminar spotlights revolutionary career of late Party leader Truong Chinh A scientific seminar held in Hanoi on February 9 highlighted Truong Chinh, former Party General Secretary and former Chairman of the State Council, as a reformed and creative leader of Vietnam.

Politics Party chief’s book on socialism makes debut The Party Central Committee’s Commission for Information and Education, in collaboration with its Theoretical Council and the National Political Publishing House, held a ceremony on February 9 to make debut a book named “Several theoretical and practical issues on socialism and the path toward socialism in Vietnam” by Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong.

Politics Top legislator offers incense to ancestors at Thang Long Royal Citadel Politburo member and Chairman of the National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue offered incense in tribute to generations of forefathers who had made contributions to the Vietnamese nation at Kinh Thien Palace in Thang Long Imperial Citadel in Hanoi on February 9.

Politics Vietnam receives Vero-Cell COVID-19 vaccine donated by China The Ministry of National Defence received 300,000 doses of Vero-Cell COVID-19 vaccine presented by the Ministry of National Defence of China at a ceremony held at Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi on February 8.