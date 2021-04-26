Culture - Sports Reviving Hang Trong folk paintings from traditional materials Hang Trong folk paintings are one of the most outstanding folk painting genres in Vietnam, however are falling into oblivion. With a hope to preserve and promote this line of painting, fine art students are working to recreate the paintings on silk and lacquer.

Culture - Sports Archaeological findings expected to help accelerate restoration of Kinh Thien Palace Latest archaeological findings at the Kinh Thien Palace in the Thang Long Imperial Citadel in Hanoi have provided more information on the ancient structure of the palace, making the restoration of the palace more feasible, according to the Thang Long-Hanoi Heritage Conservation Centre.