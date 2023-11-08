Business Quang Ninh gets ready for busy cruise season As the cruise season usually starts in October and ends in April, travel agencies in the northeastern coastal province of Quang Ninh have made plans and established linkages to welcome cruise ships.

Business Vietnam seeks to become player in aerospace supply chains The Hanoi Supporting Industry Association (HANSIBA) in collaboration with relevant units held a press conference and business exchange on requirements for quality management system in the aviation sector, in the capital city on November 7.

Business 10.000 farmers to access sustainable coffee growing techniques An appreciation day for coffee farmers took place in the Central Highlands province of Gia Lai on November 7, in conjunction with the launch a project on enhancing capacity and accessing production support resources for coffee production in indigenous communities, promoting emission-reducing coffee production methods in compliance with the EU Deforestation-free Regulation (EUDR) in Gia Lai and Kon Tum provinces.

Business Steel sector sees recovery signals The determination of the Government, ministries, sectors and localities to promote disbursement of public investment, and efforts taken to address difficulties and speed up the development of the real estate market are positive signs for the steel industry to regain growth momentum in the remaining months of 2023 and early 2024, according to insiders.