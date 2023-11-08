Hai Phong’s Nam Dinh Vu industrial zone boasts special attraction
Having the most strategic location in the northern port city of Hai Phong – Vietnam’s top FDI attraction destination – and covering a vast area of 1,329 hectares near the sea, the Nam Dinh Vu industrial zone has been asserting its strong appeal to domestic and international investors and conglomerates.
Covering a vast area of 1,329 hectares near the sea, the Nam Dinh Vu industrial zone in Hai Phong has been asserting its strong appeal to domestic and international investors and conglomerates. (Source: namdinhvu.com)
Nguyen Thanh Phuong, CEO of the Sao Do Group – the infrastructure investor of the zone, recently told the media that Hai Phong will continue to be one of the key destinations of capital inflows from major markets like the Republic of Korea, Japan, and Taiwan (China). All local industrial zones receive significant infrastructure investments, with an emphasis on tailor-made solutions to meet the specific needs of investors.
With this spirit, Nam Dinh Vu has been developed by the Sao Do Group to become the only industrial zone in Hai Phong with an on-site international seaport. The port possesses four functional zones with modern, comprehensive infrastructure, and an integrated logistics ecosystem.
"During the planning of these functional zones to attract investments, we designed them to create supply chains. The products produced in an area will become inputs for other areas," said Phuong.
Currently, the Nam Dinh Vu port is in operation with a total capacity of 1.2 million TEUs per year. Upon the completion of its phase 3, the entire port complex will cover 65 hectares and have its annual capacity pushed to 2 million TEUs.
In line with global trends and the government's major policy direction, the industrial zone, since its inception, has aimed to become a green and environmentally friendly area. It focuses on attracting environment-friendly projects, researching the use of clean energy, particularly solar power, and collaborating with major corporations to implement renewable energy projects. It also initiates meaningful activities to protect the environment.
With its unique advantage of having an on-site seaport, a growing industrial land bank, and modern, green, and clean technical infrastructure, the zone is ready to welcome investors from key markets such as the RoK and Japan, as well as emerging ones like the Europe and the US./.