Hai Van Pass - one of most checked-in routes in Vietnam
Hai Van Pass or Sea Clouds Pass offers an impressive landscape of verdant mountains and clear blue skies. Crossing over a spur of Truong Son mountain range between Thua Thien-Hue Province and Da Nang City, it stands at 500m above sea level, making it the highest pass in Vietnam.
The small Lang Co town in Phu Loc district, Thua Thien – Hue province is located on the root of the imposing Hai Van Pass. (Photo: VNA)
Endowed with over 10km long beach sloping gently to the pure water sea to shape an arc with the long and beautiful sand, Lang Co is a quiet note for a summer escape. (Photo: VNA)
In 2021, Hai Van Pass had been named among the 10 most beautiful drives in the world by renowned US magazine Travel + Leisure. (Photo: VNA)
The pass has lush jungle on one side and the sea on the other. (Photo: VNA)