Hai Van Pass - one of most checked-in routes in Vietnam

Hai Van Pass or Sea Clouds Pass offers an impressive landscape of verdant mountains and clear blue skies. Crossing over a spur of Truong Son mountain range between Thua Thien-Hue Province and Da Nang City, it stands at 500m above sea level, making it the highest pass in Vietnam.
VNA

  • The small Lang Co town in Phu Loc district, Thua Thien – Hue province is located on the root of the imposing Hai Van Pass. (Photo: VNA)

  • Endowed with over 10km long beach sloping gently to the pure water sea to shape an arc with the long and beautiful sand, Lang Co is a quiet note for a summer escape. (Photo: VNA)

  • In 2021, Hai Van Pass had been named among the 10 most beautiful drives in the world by renowned US magazine Travel + Leisure. (Photo: VNA)

  • The pass has lush jungle on one side and the sea on the other. (Photo: VNA)

