Hail causes damage in northern mountainous provinces
Hail causes damage in northern mountainous provinces (Photo:VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Hail on March 17 night and early March 18 caused damage in the northern mountainous provinces of Lao Cai, Yen Bai, Lai Chau and Phu Tho.
In Bac Ha district, Lao Cai province, hail blew away or broke roofs of 82 houses, according to an initial report by the Standing Office of the Central Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control
A number of crop cultivation areas in Si Ma Cai and Bac Ha districts were also affected by the hail.
The office said the hail and thunderstorm also caused losses in Yen Bai, Lai Chau and Phu Tho provinces.
Earlier, Yen Bai also suffered losses of nearly 3 billion VND (130,400 USD) after hail and thunderstorms in January.
The hail and thunderstorms, which lasted for 30 minutes, injured four people in Yen Bai city. About 2,000 houses suffered damage and three collapsed. Others were unroofed./.