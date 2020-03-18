Environment UNDP assists Mekong Delta in drought response efforts The UN Development Programme (UNDP) and the Partnership for Disaster Risk Reduction under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) signed an agreement on March 17 to support the Mekong Delta’s response to drought and saltwater intrusion.

Environment Infographic Mekong Delta faces severe saltwater intrusion in March The Mekong Delta region has been badly hit by saltwater intrusion. Experts have warned that the region will have to suffer prolonged drought and saline intrusion during the rest of this year’s dry season.

Environment Nestle Vietnam to switch to paper straws Nestle Milo will put into use over 16 million paper straws this year, contributing to a reduction of 6.7 tonnes of plastic wastes, said head of the Nestlé Vietnam’s Dairy Business Ali Abbas.

Environment Over 30 million USD for Vietnam to enhance climate resilience The Green Climate Fund (GCF) has approved a non-refundable aid worth 30.2 million USD to help Vietnam enhance climate resilience, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD).