Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Lam Dong (VNA) - Heavy hailstones rained down in Da Lat resort city of the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong on March 27, causing huge damage to vegetable and flower cultivation areas, and flooding in some residential areas.



Preliminary statistics of the locality show that the natural phenomenon concentrated in the downtown of Da Lat where the cultivation area is mainly in greenhouses.



After the rain, the ice formed into patches, affecting some greenhouse areas and outdoor vegetable and flower gardens.



The heavy rain lasting for many hours also caused flooding in low-lying zones, a number of residential areas and stream-side roads.



According to the Steering Committee on Disaster Prevention and Control, and Search and Rescue of Lam Dong province, thunderstorms also occurred in some areas of Lam Ha district and Da Lat city the same day./.