Hailstorm slams on Fansipan peak in Sa Pa township in the northern province of Lao Cai on February 5. (Photo: VNA)

Lao Cai (VNA) – A hailstorm accompanied by whirlwinds slammed on Fansipan peak in Sa Pa township in the northern mountainous province of Lao Cai in the early morning of February 5, according to the provincial hydro-meterological station.

The hailstorm lasted about 10 minutes with many hailstones measuring up to 3cm in diameter.

It left a thick layer of hailstones on roads, front yards, flower gardens and areas near the Fansipan peak. This was the first hailstorm recorded in the province since the beginning of this year.



There were also rains and downpours in Lao Cai from the afternoon of February 4. Local residents said the rains provided a significant amount of water for crops after many days without rains, adding that they will increase the humidity of the soil and bring the forest fire to a safe level./.