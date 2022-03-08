Environment Mekong Delta takes multiple measures to prevent forest fires Authorities in the Mekong Delta are strengthening measures to prevent forest fires as the region enters its peak dry season and forests become highly vulnerable to fires.

Environment Kon Ha Nung Plateau Biosphere Reserve - an invaluable gift of nature Kon Ha Nung Plateau in the Central Highlands province of Gia Lai, recognised as a world biosphere reserve by UNESCO at the 33rd session of its International Coordinating Council of the Man and the Biosphere Programme (MAB-ICC) in Nigeria in September, is expected to create more opportunities to attract both domestic and international organisations to invest in conservation and development project.

Environment Saltwater intrusion damage successfully prevented this season: Mekong Delta Provinces in the Mekong Delta have said they have taken effective measures to mitigate saltwater intrusion impacts in the ongoing dry season.

Environment RoK helps build green, smart urban resilience controlling centre in Da Nang The People’s Committee of Da Nang city, in collaboration with the Korean International Cooperation Agency (KOICA), held a ceremony on March 4 to kick-start the Integrated Centre for Controlling Green and Smart Urban Resilience (ENSURE Centre) in the central city.