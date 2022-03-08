Hailstorm wreaks havoc in Son La
Son La (VNA) – A heavy rain and hailstorm have cost the northwestern mountainous province of Son La some 1 billon VND (43,763 USD) worth of damage (not including agricultural losses).
As of 5pm on March 7, the natural disaster had damaged 435 houses and many plants in fruiting period.
The rain and hail began on late March 6, mostly in hamlets of the Mai Son, Bac Yen, Quynh Nhai, and Yen Chau districts./.