A hailstorm blows away the roof of a house in central Nghe An province (Photo dantri.com.vn)

Two hailstorms occurred on February 21 afternoon in central Nghe An province, blowing away the roofs of hundreds of houses in two communes, local authorities said.

Fortunately, no fatalities were reported.

Vi Van Thanh, chairman of the Chau Ly Commune’s People’s Committee, said the hailstorm began at 3pm. Besides damaging houses, the storm uprooted many trees.

At the same time, another hailstorm occurred in Nghia Xuan commune, partly destroying 15 houses.

According to residents, the two storms occurred 30 minutes after a heavy downpour. The hailstones were about the size of a finger.

They said hailstorms have never occurred in the first month of the lunar new year before.

Local authorities have sent a team to help the affected residents with food and repair damaged houses.-VNA