Culture - Sports Women’s football team up two spots on FIFA global rankings Vietnam’s women football team has moved up two spots to rank 32nd globally and sixth in Asia with 1,665 points in the latest FIFA Women’s World Rankings, according to the Vietnam Football Federation.

Culture - Sports Music industry seeks better enforcement of copyright laws Better enforcement of the laws covering music copyright protection is needed to ensure the development of the Vietnamese music industry in the digital era, speakers said at a recent seminar in HCM City.

Culture - Sports U23 team get training in RoK for AFC U23 Championship Vietnam’s U23 football team and head coach Park Hang-seo arrived at the Gimhae International Airport on December 14, beginning a ten-day training session in preparation for the AFC U23 Championship in January 2020.