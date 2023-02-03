Half a tonne of smuggled ivory seized in Hai Phong city
A container containing some 490kg of ivory smuggled by sea has freshly been uncovered in the northern port city of Hai Phong.
The ivory seized at the scene (Photo: VNA)Hai Phong (VNA) – A container containing some 490kg of ivory smuggled by sea has freshly been uncovered in the northern port city of Hai Phong.
With the container opened at Lach Huyen international port on February 2, 117 pieces of ivory tusks mixed with imported farmed cow horns were found.
Informed about the arrival of the illegal batch since the beginning of January, the Region 1 Coast Guard High Command and the municipal Department of Customs worked together to conduct related verification and bust the case.
Further investigation is underway.
Vietnam has banned the trading of elephant tusks since 1992. Trading, storing and transporting ivory is forbidden, with violators fined from 5-50 million VND (213.2 – 2,132 USD) or imprisoned from six months to five years./.