Society Hoi An gears towards creative city The UNESCO-recognised ancient city of Hoi An in the central province of Quang Nam has advantages and opportunities to join the UNESCO Creative Cities Network (UCCN), heard an event held by the municipal People’s Committee on February 2.

Society HCM City to open job transaction floors to facilitate businesses in recruiting workers Ho Chi Minh City's authorities will organise online and offline job transaction floors in the Southwest and Central Highlands regions to support businesses in recruiting labourers, said Nguyen Van Lam, Deputy Director of the municipal Department of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs.

Society Violations at registration centres an organised corruption case: ministry spokesman Violations at vehicle registration centres have signalled an organised corruption case, causing severe losses to the society, Lieut. Gen. To An Xo, spokesman of the Ministry of Public Security, told the Government’s regular press conference on February 2.

Society 2022’s land, water surface rents reduced for COVID-19-affected people Land and water surface rents in 2022 will be reduced by 30% for lessees that were affected by the COVID-19 pandemic under a decision recently signed by Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai.