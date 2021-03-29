The Bung Thi hot springs are located in the Ta Kou Nature Reserve in Ham Thuan Nam district. Visitors can enjoy pristine and peaceful nature, and relax in natural hot mineral water from mineral wells with temperatures up to 85 degrees Celsius.

Not far from the hot springs is a clear cold stream that weaves through rocks and merges with the hot springs to form a body of water that combines the two sources of hot and cold water.

The Bung Thi hot springs have not been exploited for tourism, but with people looking for exploration, the management board of the Ta Ku Nature Reserve have arranged teams to take tourists there.

Ham Thuan Nam district has 20,000 ha of fruit orchards, offering potential for it to develop eco-tourism. It has also developed community tourism and has initially received positive feedback from tourists.

Eco-tourism and orchard tours are opening up a new direction in agri-tourism, contributing to the development of the local tourism sector and agricultural products. Hopefully, in the near future, with the connection of resort-oriented tourism and orchard tours, Ham Thuan Nam will attract many more visitors./.

