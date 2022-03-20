Hotline: (024) 39411349
Culture - Sports

Hand fan martial arts

Fighting with hand fans is one of 18 types of traditional martial arts in Vietnam used mostly for self-defence.
VNA

  • Martial artists from Vo Lam Tan Khanh - Ba Tra martial arts practice fighting with hand fans. (Photo: VNP/VNA)

  • Fighting a knife with a hand fan. (Photo: VNP/VNA)

  • Turning the hand fan hilt, or handle, to attack the opponent’s flank. (Photo: VNP/VNA)

  • Practising with a hand fan. (Photo: VNP/VNA)

  • A Wushu practitioner practices fighting with a hand fan. (Photo: VNP/VNA)

  • In many martial arts classes in Vietnam, hand fan martial arts are performed beautifully by older practitioners, winning the admiration of the younger generation. (Photo: VNP/VNA)

Other albums