Hand fan martial arts
Fighting with hand fans is one of 18 types of traditional martial arts in Vietnam used mostly for self-defence.
Martial artists from Vo Lam Tan Khanh - Ba Tra martial arts practice fighting with hand fans. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Fighting a knife with a hand fan. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Turning the hand fan hilt, or handle, to attack the opponent’s flank. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Practising with a hand fan. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
A Wushu practitioner practices fighting with a hand fan. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
In many martial arts classes in Vietnam, hand fan martial arts are performed beautifully by older practitioners, winning the admiration of the younger generation. (Photo: VNP/VNA)