Health Infographic Three domestically-produced Covid-19 drugs licensed The Drug Administration of Vietnam under the Ministry of Health on February 17 issued the list of three COVID-19 treatment drugs containing the active ingredient Molnupiravir, which had been granted certificates of registration for conditional circulation.

Health Vietnamese doctors save Nigerian woman with severe malaria The Centre for Tropical Diseases of Bach Mai Hospital recently saved the life of a 32-year-old female Nigerian patient with severe malaria, who had been hospitalised in a critical condition.