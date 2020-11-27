Hand-embroidered masks during COVID-19
-
Nguyen Thi Xuan Kieu – the woman who has created the hand-embroidered masks (Photo: VNP/VNA)
-
A variety of colorful thread is used to embroider the patterns on the masks (Photo: VNP/VNA)
-
Linen fabric for sewing masks (Photo: VNP/VNA)
-
Using a drawing mold to shape the mask (Photo: VNP/VNA)
-
Drawing a lavender pattern before embroidering (Photo: VNP/VNA)
-
Selecting a compatible color (Photo: VNA/VNP)
-
The embroidery process requires care and meticulousness (Photo: VNP/VNA)
-
Diverse and eye-catching embroidery patterns (Photo: VNP/VNA)
-
The next stage after embroidering is to cut the shape into a mask (Photo: VNP/VNA)
-
Mask sewing (Photo: VNP/VNA)
-
Cutting the excess thread off the mask (Photo: VNP/VNA)
-
The slogan "You are still beautiful with a mask on your face" is the message Kieu wants to send to young people, to remind them to protect their health (Photo: VNP/VNA)
-
The masks made by Kieu do not only help prevent the virus but also allows customers to show their character and personality. Her hand-embroidered masks are also popular outside Vietnam. Kieu is creating opportunities to help women in difficulties or having serious illness get jobs. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
-
(Photo: VNP/VNA)
-
(Photo: VNP/VNA)
-
(Photo: VNP/VNA)
-
(Photo: VNP/VNA)
-
(Photo: VNP/VNA)
-
(Photo: VNP/VNA)
-
(Photo: VNP/VNA)