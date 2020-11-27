Hotline: (024) 39411349
Hand-embroidered masks during COVID-19

The most effective weapon in the war on COVID-19 is face masks. Paying attention to the market demand, Nguyen Thi Xuan Kieu living in Ho Chi Minh City came up with the idea of turning plain fabric masks into more eye-catching but comfortable embroidery masks. Many young people consider this kind of mask as a suitable gift for relatives and friends.
VNA

  • Nguyen Thi Xuan Kieu – the woman who has created the hand-embroidered masks (Photo: VNP/VNA)

  • A variety of colorful thread is used to embroider the patterns on the masks (Photo: VNP/VNA)

  • Linen fabric for sewing masks (Photo: VNP/VNA)

  • Using a drawing mold to shape the mask (Photo: VNP/VNA)

  • Drawing a lavender pattern before embroidering (Photo: VNP/VNA)

  • Selecting a compatible color (Photo: VNA/VNP)

  • The embroidery process requires care and meticulousness (Photo: VNP/VNA)

  • Diverse and eye-catching embroidery patterns (Photo: VNP/VNA)

  • The next stage after embroidering is to cut the shape into a mask (Photo: VNP/VNA)

  • Mask sewing (Photo: VNP/VNA)

  • Cutting the excess thread off the mask (Photo: VNP/VNA)

  • The slogan "You are still beautiful with a mask on your face" is the message Kieu wants to send to young people, to remind them to protect their health (Photo: VNP/VNA)

  • The masks made by Kieu do not only help prevent the virus but also allows customers to show their character and personality. Her hand-embroidered masks are also popular outside Vietnam. Kieu is creating opportunities to help women in difficulties or having serious illness get jobs. (Photo: VNP/VNA)

  • (Photo: VNP/VNA)

  • (Photo: VNP/VNA)

  • (Photo: VNP/VNA)

  • (Photo: VNP/VNA)

  • (Photo: VNP/VNA)

  • (Photo: VNP/VNA)

  • (Photo: VNP/VNA)

