Recently, the Ministry of Industry and Trade held an exhibition to promote handicrafts and fine art products. In response to the “Vietnamese people use Vietnamese products” programme, the exhibition is significant for local businesses given the decline in exports caused by COVID-19.

There is actually ample space for handicrafts and fine art products to be sold in the domestic market.

If businesses could invest in developing highly-competitive products with excellent quality and eye-catching designs, they stand a great chance of conquering the home market.

The annual holding of design competitions therefore encourages innovation and applicability among businesses.

Vietnamese businesses are more concerned these days about the origin and legality of materials, to create safe and environmentally-friendly handicraft items./.

