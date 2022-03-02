Handmade brocade designs shine in Vietnam Eternal Flow show at Expo 2020 Dubai

The art show "The Eternal Flow" also features the participation of Miss H'Hen Niê, Miss Do Tran Khanh Ngan, runner-up Mau Thuy, runner-up Hoang My, runner-up Kim Duyen and models Huong Ly, Tra My, Mong Tuyen, Hong Nhung, and Kim Phuong. (Photo: Vietnamplus/VNA)