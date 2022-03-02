Handmade brocade designs shine in Vietnam Eternal Flow show at Expo 2020 Dubai
In celebration of Vietnam's National Day at Expo 2020 Dubai, Vietnam Pavilion staged a grand fashion show with more than 100 Vietnamese and international models, musicians, and circus performers.
The art show "The Eternal Flow" also features the participation of Miss H'Hen Niê, Miss Do Tran Khanh Ngan, runner-up Mau Thuy, runner-up Hoang My, runner-up Kim Duyen and models Huong Ly, Tra My, Mong Tuyen, Hong Nhung, and Kim Phuong. (Photo: Vietnamplus/VNA)
During the show, international audiences had the opportunity to admire the unique repertoire of handmade brocade designs from talented designers including Diego Chula, Vu Viet Ha, and Ly Qui Khanh. (Photo: Vietnamplus/VNA)
